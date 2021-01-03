News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to striker Evans

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:59 AM January 3, 2021   
Fleetwood Town’s Charlie Wyke and Sunderland’s Grant Leadbitter (left) battle for the ball during th

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs linked to striker Ched Evans - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs linked to striker Ched Evans, who's leaving Fleetwood due to discipline issues.

The Sun on Sunday report that Preston lead the chase for the 32-year-old, with Town and Sunderland also keen.

Evans has scored 37 times in 99 games for Fleetwood, but boss Joey Barton said he will be leaving the club because of 'multiple reasons'.

MORE: Eight young Town players who could become stars in 2021

“He will leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour," Barton explained.

"There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course.

Ched Evans is on the transfer list at Sheffield United. Picture: PA

Ched Evans has played for Sheffield United, Chesterfield, Norwich and Manchester City as well as Fleetwood - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

“I think Ched needs a change of scenery, a different voice. I know, short-term, we will feel that because he’s been an influential player for us before but I just think, for us, everybody has a bus stop where they get off. For multiple reasons, I think it’s one of those periods.”

Evans, who's also played for Manchester City, Norwich, Sheffield United and Chesterfield in his career, hit the headlines in 2012 when he was convicted of rape.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
  2. 2 Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas period
  3. 3 Meet more of the babies born in 2020 in Suffolk
  1. 4 Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week
  2. 5 New McDonald's branch proposed for retail park
  3. 6 Restaurant revamp set to improve customer experience
  4. 7 Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
  5. 8 Speeding motorists taking advantage of empty roads caught out by cameras
  6. 9 Buddhist retreat centre in Suffolk up for sale - could it become a hotel?
  7. 10 80 homes for Suffolk village approved 18 months after being due for refusal

He served two and a half years in prison, before his conviction was quashed and he was acquitted of the charge at a retrial.

The Blues have also been linked with Barnsley winger Luke Thomas so far in this transfer window.

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk car upholstery firm goes into liquidation owing £310,000

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Police stop church hall rave and dish out £18k in NYE party fines

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Babergh remains district with highest Covid infection rate in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Critical point' – 327 Covid patients being treated in Suffolk's hospitals

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus