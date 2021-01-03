Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to striker Evans

Published: 11:59 AM January 3, 2021

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs linked to striker Ched Evans - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs linked to striker Ched Evans, who's leaving Fleetwood due to discipline issues.

The Sun on Sunday report that Preston lead the chase for the 32-year-old, with Town and Sunderland also keen.

Evans has scored 37 times in 99 games for Fleetwood, but boss Joey Barton said he will be leaving the club because of 'multiple reasons'.

MORE: Eight young Town players who could become stars in 2021

“He will leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour," Barton explained.

"There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course.

Ched Evans has played for Sheffield United, Chesterfield, Norwich and Manchester City as well as Fleetwood - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

“I think Ched needs a change of scenery, a different voice. I know, short-term, we will feel that because he’s been an influential player for us before but I just think, for us, everybody has a bus stop where they get off. For multiple reasons, I think it’s one of those periods.”

Evans, who's also played for Manchester City, Norwich, Sheffield United and Chesterfield in his career, hit the headlines in 2012 when he was convicted of rape.

He served two and a half years in prison, before his conviction was quashed and he was acquitted of the charge at a retrial.

The Blues have also been linked with Barnsley winger Luke Thomas so far in this transfer window.