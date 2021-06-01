Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender

Published: 6:15 PM June 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs linked to Rotherham defender Clark Robertson - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are among a number of clubs chasing Rotherham centre-half Clark Robertson, it has been reported.

According to the Independent and other websites, Town, Polish side Slask Wroclaw and Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem are among the clubs interested in Robertson, 27.

Ipswich's League One rivals Portsmouth are thought to be leading the chase for the defender, who's out of contract after turning down a new deal at the Millers.

Clark Robertson is out of contract at Rotherham - Credit: PA

Aberdeen, the club where Robertson started his career, are also said to have made a formal approach for the 6ft 2ins player.

Robertson, who's also played for Blackpool, played 16 games for Rotherham in the Championship last season.

Town are certainly in the market for centre-halves this summer, having seen Luke Chambers and James Wilson depart, and missed out on Luton Town's Sonny Bradley.