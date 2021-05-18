News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'eye' Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Andy Warren

Published: 9:11 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 9:17 AM May 18, 2021
Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Hunt has been linked with Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt. 

The 20-year-old, who has come through the Owls’ youth system, is out of contract this summer with Wednesday yet to exercise a 12-month extension clause in his current deal. 

The Hillsborough club are yet to publish their retained list, following relegation to League One. 

The Sheffield Star are reporting Championship and League One interest in Hunt, should he become a free agent, with Ipswich and Charlton the two clubs mentioned. 

The Star report Hunt is keen to stay with his boyhood club, having played five times for the Owls during the 2020/21 season. 

Hunt was linked with a loan move to League One during the January transfer window but that never materialised. 

It’s going to be a busy summer at Portman Road with a significant number of exits still expected and a raft of new signings incoming, as Paul Cook rebuilds his Ipswich squad ahead of his first full season in charge. 

Experienced players with histories of promotions and playing at higher levels are expected to arrive, with Town leading the race for Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley

