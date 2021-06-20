News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'up bid for goalkeeper to £350,000'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:35 PM June 20, 2021   
Dundee United's Benjamin Siegrist during the Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee.

Ipswich Town have been regularly linked with Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town continue to be linked with a move for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. 

The 29-year-old Swiss stopper has been mentioned in connection with the Blues on several occasions since the beginning of May, at a time when Scottish giants Celtic are also said to be keen. 

Now it’s being reported, by the Sun, that the Blues have made a bid of £350,000 for the Terrors’ keeper, with Wigan Athletic also now credited with interest in the 6ft 5in goalkeeper. 

Siegrist has a year remaining on his contract and has revealed he is open to moving on this summer. 

Speaking in a recent interview in his homeland, Siegrist said: “I don't want to force a change, but I am already aiming for the next step in my career. 

“If there is interest, I'll take a close look.”  

Town boss Paul Cook is looking for a new No.1 this summer, with David Cornell’s contract recently terminated and Tomas Holy told he can move on. In all likelihood, Cook will bring in two new goalkeepers this summer as part of a major squad rebuild. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  2. 2 Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for striker
  1. 4 Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty
  2. 5 Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing
  3. 6 Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo
  4. 7 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
  5. 8 ‘Exceptional’ country estate with its own airfield hits the market
  6. 9 Historic Walberswick Bell Inn closes for one week
  7. 10 No starts, sarcastic cheers and a quick profit - A look back at Kieffer Moore's time at Town

It’s understood Cornell could soon sign for a new club, with Championship sides keen.

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist (left) and Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas have a conver

Ipswich Town have been regularly linked with Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, left, pictured with Celtic's Vasilis Barkas - Credit: PA


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beverley and Hannah Faulkner of The Saracens Head pub in Newton have opened a new village shop Pict

Shop opens at Suffolk village pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town and Lincoln City have both received investment from Arizona

Football

Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans signs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sonny Carey tries to get Lynn on the front foot. Credit - Ian Burt

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus