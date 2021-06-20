Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'up bid for goalkeeper to £350,000'

Published: 1:35 PM June 20, 2021

Ipswich Town continue to be linked with a move for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The 29-year-old Swiss stopper has been mentioned in connection with the Blues on several occasions since the beginning of May, at a time when Scottish giants Celtic are also said to be keen.

Now it’s being reported, by the Sun, that the Blues have made a bid of £350,000 for the Terrors’ keeper, with Wigan Athletic also now credited with interest in the 6ft 5in goalkeeper.

Siegrist has a year remaining on his contract and has revealed he is open to moving on this summer.

Speaking in a recent interview in his homeland, Siegrist said: “I don't want to force a change, but I am already aiming for the next step in my career.

“If there is interest, I'll take a close look.”

Town boss Paul Cook is looking for a new No.1 this summer, with David Cornell’s contract recently terminated and Tomas Holy told he can move on. In all likelihood, Cook will bring in two new goalkeepers this summer as part of a major squad rebuild.

It’s understood Cornell could soon sign for a new club, with Championship sides keen.

Ipswich Town have been regularly linked with Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, left, pictured with Celtic's Vasilis Barkas - Credit: PA



