Nolan and Jackson linked with unlikely departures on deadline day

Published: 6:08 PM February 1, 2021

Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan have been linked with moves away from Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix

Ipswich Town duo Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson have been linked with unlikely moves away from Portman Road during the final hours of the transfer window.

The pair, both signed by Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018, have been linked with Peterborough and Huddersfield respectively by the Press Association but are understood to be extremely unlikely to depart before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Nolan was a Peterborough target prior to his move to Portman Road and Posh have checked in on his availability previously but there is understood to be no move in the works today.

That’s also the case with Jackson and Huddersfield, with the striker linked to the Championship club throughout the day. However, it’s understood Ipswich have received no contact from the Terriers.

Huddersfield are in desperate search of a striker before tonight’s 11pm deadline and have also shown an interest in Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz and Stoke’s Lee Gregory, with the latter ultimately joining Derby instead.

Jackson is just one of a number of targets for the Terriers, who sit 14th in the second tier, and is perhaps one Huddersfield would turn to should they not be able to bring in either Jutkiewicz or Gregory.

The Blues rejected an offer approaching £2million for the former Accrington man from Bournemouth in the summer, while Stoke and Birmingham were also said to be interested.

Jackson’s Ipswich contract is due to expire this summer but the Blues have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, which they are almost certain to do.

Nolan is contracted until the summer of 2022, with Town taking up the option in his deal before the start of this season.

Town have moved to sign Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan on deadline day, while Brett McGavin has moved on loan to Ayr United.

Jack Lankester has interest from League Two side Salford, while we have previously reported Toto Nsiala to be a target of Fleetwood and Doncaster.