Ipswich Town closing in on loan signing of Tottenham striker Parrott

Published: 10:49 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:06 AM February 1, 2021

Troy Parrott is set to join Ipswich Town on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, we understand.

The 18-year-old striker has been on loan at Millwall during the first half of this season but has found regular football hard to come by, making seven starts and four substitute appearances without scoring a goal.

The 6ft 1inch striker is being recalled from his loan at The Den and is likely to be sent to Portman Road by tonight’s 11pm deadline.

While the teenager is yet to get off the mark in the professional game, he has been a regular scorer in Tottenham's youth system prior to his loan to Millwall.

Parrott has won two caps for the Republic of Ireland - Credit: PA

Parrott is a Republic of Ireland international, given his debut by former Town boss Mick McCarthy, who has made four senior appearances for the Tottenham first-team.

Speaking after his first training session with his squad in 2019, McCarthy said: "I've seen a bright, very intelligent footballer who is very good with the ball at his feet. He did some really good things yesterday.

"I think he found it tough enough. We had a tough session. They hadn't done anything at the weekend so it was a pretty intense one. He enjoyed it and he's very capable, there's no doubt about that."

Asked about Parrott recently, Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “I had a really good chat with Troy after all the stories were out there that he was maybe going to go back to Tottenham. We had a really good open chat.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (left) gives the matchball to Troy Parrott after the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“What struck me was, we have to remember Troy is only 18. He’s a young player who’s got a lot of things to learn to get to where he wants to get to in his career, and we’re here to help him. That was our commitment at the start of the season. What you’ve seen in the last couple of games is a young player recognising what he’s got to do to play regularly, what he’s got to do within those games to get chances.

“The rest will take care of itself, if his attitude is right and he does the right things. In the last two or three games you’ve seen a really strong and mature response from Troy and he’ll get his rewards, because we know he’s got the talent. I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s dealt with the recent situation.”