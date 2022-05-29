Mike Bacon: Automatic promotion or another Wembley day out?

Expert opinion

A sea of blue as Ipswich fans turn up in their numbers to see the play-off final in 2000. - Credit: Archant

It's 22 years ago today Ipswich Town fans descended on Wembley to watch George Burley's Blues beat Barnsley 4-2 in the Division One play-off final, and take their place in the Premier League once more.

What a day that was.

The Blues finished third that 1999/2000 season and, as we know, won via that Wembley gig. Looking back now, I'd rather have had it that way than win the title outright. Bizarre isn't it? Town even won a trophy as big as the Division One title-winning gong!

George Burley celebrates at the end of the First Division play-off final at Wembley in 2000. - Credit: PROFESSIONAL SPORT

I remember standing in the Wembley press centre that hot and humid afternoon, looking back down the old 'Wembley Way' as the two teams' fans flocked towards the grand old stadium, blue one side, red the other.

I never thought I'd sit in the press box at Wembley reporting on Ipswich Town. What a treat it was. What a noise Town fans made that wonderful afternoon. What an honour to stand in the Wembley tunnel and interview Town players afterwards.

After speaking to Mark Venus, myself and a couple of other EADT journos walked up the tunnel and went and tip-toed onto the pitch (it had to be done). The stadium was empty by then, a surreal contrast to the cacophony of noise and colour just an hour before.

For the many people who watched Town win the FA Cup and UEFA Cup in '78 and '81, I don't think we ever thought we'd see anything that dramatic again from the Blues, as much as we all hoped. That amount of drama, that amount of happiness.

I was wrong. We were all wrong. George Burley's boys did it.

Oh, how a repeat of that day would be wonderful.

On another subject, it's difficult to know how I feel about the Blues being favourites with many bookies for the League One title next season before a ball is even kicked.

I mean, it's nice that people have faith in you and think you are the ones to back. If you have a racehorse in the Derby, Gold Cup or Grand National and are one of the favourites, then there is likely good reason. And more often than not one of the favourites romps home.

But I'm not sure I can see why Ipswich Town are already being installed as one of the favourites for promotion next season. Not that I'm complaining, I just don't quite see it.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is keen to see his team finish the season strongly. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

There are few pointers as to why Kieran McKenna's team ought to be held in such high esteem. Yes, we have a superb fan base, yes we have a great history and yes we now have a bit of money.

But at the end of the day, we finished 11th last season. Quite how that makes us title favourites this season, I don't really know.

Don't get me wrong, I see no reason why we shouldn't be one of the top half dozen teams in League One. Obviously someone has banged some money on us to win the title next year and the bookies have responded accordingly!

The first 10 games for Town next season will be interesting. The first 10 games is what we were told last season were going to be crucial as our new team 'bedded in'. And they were crucial... crucially bad.

Among Town's less memorable of those first ten games, the Blues drew at home to Morecambe, lost at Cheltenham and Burton, were thrashed at home by Bolton, lost at Accrington. After 10 games last season Paul Cook's side were 19th!

And who were three of the top four teams after 10 games last season? Yep, Wigan, Sunderland and Rotherham. They all went up.

So, getting out of the traps fast is an absolute must. Next season is going to be a huge one for everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club, make no bones about it. Play-offs are the minimum requirement.

No excuses. It's time for the tide to turn. We don't even have to win the title.

I'd certainly take promotion via a Wembley play-off.