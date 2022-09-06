Mike Bacon: Time to make away teams quake in their boots at Portman Road

Expert opinion

Here we go then, a 'double home bubble' and another chance to show how far Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town have come.

Saturday/Tuesday at Portman Road. Two home games. Six points up for grabs. Cambridge United, then Bristol Rovers. It a chance to stamp more of our authority on League One.

Already most of us are looking at the table and anticipating how another six points might look come this time next week - how far the Blues could be ahead of the pack.

But it won't be as easy as that and the reality is, winning on a Saturday afternoon, then Tuesday night at Portman Road in league matches is not something the Blues have done with much regularity in past seasons.

Indeed, I'll leave you to take a look through Ipswich's more recent campaigns and see how many times they have won back-to-back Saturday/Tuesday home league games... Spoiler alert: Not many.

However, the good news is that McKenna has already managed the Blues to victory three times on a Saturday/Tuesday at the back end of last season, although none were both at Portman Road, one was always away, which in fairness I suppose, is a tougher thing to do.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna labelled his team's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley as 'a big three points'. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Yes, Ipswich Town's away form continues to impress, now it's time for the home form to just lift up a notch.

The Blues drew nine times at home last season and lost six at home the season before - the same as Fleetwood that campaign. These are numbers that mean your away form has to be well above average to just reach the top six. Already Barnsley and Bolton have drawn at Portman Road this season.

And yet our home support is so fantastic, the atmosphere crackling. Away teams should be quaking in their boots in the Portman Road tunnel. Yet, I've heard and read some players, even other manager's thoughts, that coming to Portman Road is a 'challenge they relish'.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at full-time in the win at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

Well, relish no more, Town have got to make it a challenge the opposition dread. And the next two games are an ideal opportunity to lay down another marker.

Because Ipswich Town are heading in the right direction, make no bones about that.

The win at Accrington was the best three points of the season so far as far as I'm concerned. It broke hoodoos about Town not coping with a big team who were going to kick lumps out of them. Aerial football, closing down quickly. All the things that make League One such a tough nut to crack. Many of the things Town have failed to get to grips with in recent seasons.

McKenna's team passed that test with flying colours, with Stanley boss John Coleman simply left waiting for referee apologies. Quite frankly, if that win at Accrington doesn't give this Ipswich squad the biggest boost of the season so far, little will.

Which takes me on to the next seven days.

'On paper' you would like to think six points are just around the corner, but you know what I'm going to say.

Teams are going to come to Suffolk happy to grab a point. Patience, as well as loud support, are going to be vital for players and fans alike.

More than 24,000 tickets have been sold for the visit of Barnsley to Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

It's been a great start on the pitch while off it, the latest 'Pack Out Portman Road' initiative is another huge reminder of how far our club has come in the past 18 months. Remember, Town are top of the table, getting 25K crowds now - and still the club wants more... that's forward-thinking management, that's what winners want.

Who knows? That 28K average Mr Ashton was talking about at the start of this campaign, might not be so far away.

But let's keep our feet on the ground, we've been here - not exactly before - but close to it in recent years.

I'll leave you to go back and track the last time Town won two home games on the spin on a Saturday, then Tuesday night in the League at Portman Road.

Or, better still, don't bother. Wait till Wednesday morning for the updated answer. Here's hoping, anyhow.