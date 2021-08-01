Gameday: 'Lots of work to do' - Town fans on Millwall defeat

Video

Published: 2:38 PM August 1, 2021

Ipswich Town fans Mike Turbert and Mark Beck speak to Gameday after Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town finished their pre-season programme with a 3-0 home defeat to Millwall yesterday - here's what Blues' fans made of the day.

Town were well-beaten by their Championship opponents, who boasted former Blues fan-favourite Bartosz Bialkowski among their starting XI.

And the three-time Ipswich player of the season kept a clean sheet as the Lions ran-out winners through goals from Benik Afobe, one in each half, and Jed Wallace.

Ross Halls spoke to Town fans before and after the game to get their thoughts, plus bring you some sights and sounds of the day in our Gameday video.

You can watch it here...

You can also watch our Town writers Andy Warren and Mike Bacon give their thoughts on the game here...