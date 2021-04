Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2021

What went wrong? Tomas Holy walks off the pitch scratching his head at Northampton Town after Ipswich lose 3-0. - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town's promotion bid has fallen away and barring some kind of miracle, Paul Cook's men won't be making the League One play-offs.

A lack of goals is the first port of call when it comes to working out why a season which started with so much promise has fallen away, to the extent it feels as good as over with four games remaining.

Here, we take a look at the stats which sum up just why things have gone so wrong for the Blues, while also looking at a few positives.

The negatives

Ipswich Town’s tally of 41 goals is better than only Bristol Rovers (40) and Northampton (38). Those sides are bottom and 21st respectively.

The Blues average less than a goal a game

They have now played more than nine hours of football without a goal

Ipswich have failed to score in 16 of their 42 League One games to date. Again, Northampton and Bristol Rovers are the only clubs with worse records in this metric

Town have managed to score more than one goal in only 13 of their matches

Town have scored three or more goals in a game just once this season, at Blackpool in September when they managed four. They have by far the worst record in the league in this regard

Their goal difference is currently –3. No club in the top half of any of the EFL divisions has a worse goal difference.

Town’s top scorer, James Norwood, is 56th in the League One scoring charts with six goals to his name. No other club’s leading scoring has fewer goals.

James Norwood is Town's top scorer on six - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

19 of the 24 League One clubs have at least two players who have scored more than Norwood. Gillingham, Lincoln and Rochdale have four players on more than Norwood’s six goals.

Town’s other central strikers, Kayden Jackson, Oli Hawkins, Troy Parrott, Freddie Sears and Aaron Drinan, have scored just one league goal each in a combined 4,671 minutes of action. Many of those appearances are from the bench, but combine for nearly 52 full games of football.

Four of Ipswich’s goals have been ‘own goals’. No team has benefited from more of them this season than Ipswich.

That puts ‘own goal’ joint third in the Ipswich scoring charts, alongside Jon Nolan and Alan Judge and behind Gwion Edwards (5) and James Norwood (6).

Town have only scored 27 league goals from open play this season.

Not one of those has been chalked up as being a ‘counter-attack’ goal.

Ipswich have scored 10 goals from set-pieces this season, with only five teams managing fewer

Town are the only team in League One not to have been awarded a penalty this season. Lincoln have had 10.

Gwion Edwards is 50th in the League One assist charts, with four. No team’s leading assister has fewer to his name than Edwards. 14 teams have multiple players above Edwards on the list. The next Ipswich name on this list are Alan Judge, Norwood, Luke Chambers, Stephen Ward and Teddy Bishop, who all have two.

Gwion Edwards is Town's leading assister - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town average 9.8 shots per game. That’s the fewest in the entire league.

The Blues average 3.2 shots on target per game. Only Wigan and Northampton average fewer.

Town’s 16.1 ‘unsuccessful touches’ per game is the highest in the league

Ipswich have worn their silver away kit five times and have scored two goals (Norwood at Hull and Chambers at Gillingham).

Town have yet to score since the American-backed takeover of the club was completed.

Ipswich have conceded three or more goals in games six times this season, with three of those occasions coming against teams in the bottom six (Swindon, Northampton, Wimbledon)

The Blues are as close to the relegation zone as they are to the automatic promotion places. The gap to both is 18 points.

In the 35 games since Town’s first loss of the season, away at Doncaster on October 20, ended a superb start, the Blues sit 16th in the League One form table

The form table since Paul Cook took charge of the Blues has Town 20th in League One

Only two players (Dion Charles of Accrington and Tyler Smith of Swindon) are caught offside more often per game than James Norwood

Only Hull are caught offside more often than Ipswich as a team

Only five players commit more fouls per game than Andre Dozzell

Town’s combined disciplinary record is fifth-worst in the division, with 72 yellow cards and six reds. Charlton and Accrington have been shown more red cards than Town

Ipswich have used 34 players in League One this season, fewer than only Swindon, Wigan and Burton Albion.

The positives

There aren’t too many, but we thought it was only fair to record the stats where the Blues are performing well this season. They are in the middle of the pack for lots of League One statistics but feature highly in the following.