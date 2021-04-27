Ipswich Town will have a new shirt sponsor for 2021/22 season

Published: 11:29 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM April 27, 2021

Ipswich Town will have a new sponsor on the front of their shirts next season.

Town’s deal with the Rank Group, the company behind Magical Vegas, expires this summer and will not be renewed.

The Magical Vegas logo replaced the Marcus Evans Group on Ipswich shirts for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, before Rank gifted the final year of their sponsorship deal to the Carers Trust charity. Rank have worked with the charity for the last seven years, supporting many of their initiatives in the local community, with 4500 unpaid carers based in the Suffolk area.

Now, the Blues will be looking for a new sponsor for the 2021/22 campaign – the first of a new era under the club’s American ownership.

“It has been fantastic to have been involved with Ipswich Town over the last three years as the Club’s shirt sponsor,” said James Boord, chief marketing officer for Rank.

“It has been especially satisfying for us to have had the opportunity to spotlight the incredible work Carers Trust do, both locally and nationally.



"We wish the Club the very best of fortune for the future in what is sure to be an exciting time under the new owners and look to work with them on other initiatives.”

Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “We have enjoyed a very good working relationship with Rank and it was a fantastic gesture by them to gift the sponsorship to Carers Trust this season.

“It was very evident that our supporters - as well as the club - appreciated that decision and it seemed very appropriate given the challenges unpaid carers and health workers in particular have faced through the pandemic.”

