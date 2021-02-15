Opinion
A team without a boss, the record-setting U's and more promotion rivals - A look at Town's next five games
Ipswich Town have dropped to 12th in the League One table after their game at Shrewsbury was postponed on Saturday.
The Blues are now five points off the play-off spots, with two games in hand on sixth-placed Sunderland - so they have to start putting some results together.
Here's a look at their next five matches...
1) Northampton Town (23rd in League One)
When and where: Portman Road, 7pm, Tuesday February 16
Form: L L D L D
The Cobblers were promoted last season after beating Exeter 4-0 in the play-off final, but have struggled so far this season, and currently sit second-bottom of the table.
Keith Curle, who led them up, was sacked last week and replaced by Under 18's coach Jon Brady, who is in caretaker charge.
There was no sign of improvement at the weekend though, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Burton Albion, the only side beneath them in the table.
Prediction: 2-0 Town win
2) Oxford United (7th)
When and where: Portman Road, 3pm, Saturday February 20
Form: W W L W W
Karl Robinson's men recently set a club record with nine straight wins, a run which was ended in a 3-2 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on February 6, having stretched back to mid-December.
The two sides drew 0-0 when they met at the Kassam Stadium on December 1, shortly before the U's started their winning run.
Town will have to be wary of dangermen Matty Taylor and Olamide Shodipo, who've bagged 19 goals between them so far this season.
Prediction: 1-1 draw
3) Hull City (2nd)
When and where: KCOM Stadium, 7pm, Tuesday February 23
Form: L D L W L
They may still be second, but the Tigers have hit the skids a bit in recent games, losing at home to MK Dons on Saturday, and being beaten at basement boys Burton two matches prior to that.
Hull crushed Ipswich 3-0 at Portman Road at the end of November, but have also just lost captain Richie Smallwood for the season with a knee injury.
On paper at least it's a chance to finally beat a top side, but it's a big ask.
Prediction: 2-0 Hull win
4) Doncaster Rovers (5th)
When and where: Portman Road, 7pm, Saturday February 27
Form: L L W W W
Town's impressive start to the season was ended emphatically by Doncaster in a 4-1 midweek battering back in October, and the Blues have never really recovered.
Doncaster have lost their last two games by a combined score of 7-2 though - 4-1 at Sunderland and 3-1 at Fleetwood - so perhaps they are having a wobble of their own.
Fejiri Okenabirhie, who scored the fourth goal in that October trouncing, is Rovers' leading scorer with ten goals so far this campaign.
Prediction: 1-1 draw
5) Accrington Stanley (9th)
When and where: The Wham Stadium, 7pm, Tuesday March 2
Form: D L D W D
You could argue that Town's 2-0 home win over Stanley, a game after that 4-1 tonking of Blackpool at the seaside in October, is actually the Blues' best result of the season - which demonstrates just how much Ipswich have struggled this campaign.
Accrington remain the highest-ranked team Ipswich have beaten in 2020/21, and they're having an impressive campaign thus far.
Dion Charles and Colby Bishop are a dangerous attacking duo, while Town's record at the WHAM is not good - they've lost both their matches there.
Prediction: 1-0 Stanley win