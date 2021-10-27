News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Johnson presents cheque during whirlwind Town visit

Andy Warren

Published: 2:26 PM October 27, 2021   
Brett Johnson (left) presented a cheque to the Colchester Special Care Baby Unit alongside author Graeme Brooke during his visit to Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson took time out during his whirlwind Portman Road visit to present a cheque to the Colchester Special Care Baby Unit. 

The cheque for £1,620 is a result of sales of the ‘Adventures of a Tractor Boy’ book, written by Town fan Graeme Brooke. 

The book, first published in 2014, has enjoyed a resurgence since the Blues were taken over by Johnson’s Gamechanger 20 group in April, with Town’s co-owner reviewing the book online and posing with a copy at his home in Los Angeles.  

That exposure has meant the total amount raised from book sales for the unit now totals £3,870. 

Johnson presented the cheque alongside Graeme at Portman Road on Friday afternoon, prior to the follow day’s game with Fleetwood. 

Bersant Celina scored a late winner, raising the roof off Portman Road and moving Town into the top half of the League One table. 

‘Adventures of a Tractor Boy’ remains available to buy here

