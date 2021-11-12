All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Ipswich Town are targeting a crowd of more than 28,000 fans for the clash with Sunderland next month, with the club’s entire American ownership group in attendance.
Brett Johnson and Ed Schwartz have already visited Portman Road this season but, when the Black Cats visit on December 18, they will also be joined by fellow owners Mark Detmer, Berke Bakay and Mark Steed.
CEO Mark Ashton said: "All of our American-based investors are going to be here and at the game. That’s the first occasion that we’ve got the whole board and investment group together.
"Brett and Ed have already been here and have started to experience what this amazing crowd can do. Let’s do it with everyone here.
"We want to go for 28,000-plus. We want to be brave and bold. We want to show the world that Ipswich Town Football Club is back on the map.
"The fans have been incredible but let’s go a bit further. Let’s get behind the boys and fill this place.
"We need to build attendances. We want to create an electric and amazing atmosphere. It’s a call to action to the supporters - let’s pack out Portman Road."
Most Read
- 1 Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery
- 2 Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town
- 3 Suffolk choreographer took own life after sexual misconduct allegations
- 4 GP surgery to cut vaccinations offered after abuse to staff and high workloads
- 5 Revised plans approved for 85 homes in Mid Suffolk village
- 6 Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire
- 7 Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
- 8 Cook responds to Robinson's 'they'll be cautious' claim
- 9 Cook on Town's 'men in black' and who does the defensive coaching
- 10 Isolated outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex
The club have launched a ‘#packoutpr’ campaign, covering the Sunderland fixture and the festive home clashes with Wycombe (December 29) and Lincoln (January 1).
Adult tickets for all three individual matches are £15, while the trio can be bought together in a discounted bundle beginning at £40.