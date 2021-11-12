News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:47 PM November 12, 2021
Updated: 4:07 PM November 12, 2021
Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory over Fleetwood at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ipswich Town are targeting a crowd of more than 28,000 fans for the clash with Sunderland next month, with the club’s entire American ownership group in attendance. 

Brett Johnson and Ed Schwartz have already visited Portman Road this season but, when the Black Cats visit on December 18, they will also be joined by fellow owners Mark Detmer, Berke Bakay and Mark Steed. 

CEO Mark Ashton said: "All of our American-based investors are going to be here and at the game. That’s the first occasion that we’ve got the whole board and investment group together. 

Thumbs up from the new owners at Portman Road

Brett Johnson visited Ipswich for the Fleetwood game - Credit: Ray Lawrence

"Brett and Ed have already been here and have started to experience what this amazing crowd can do. Let’s do it with everyone here. 

"We want to go for 28,000-plus. We want to be brave and bold. We want to show the world that Ipswich Town Football Club is back on the map. 

"The fans have been incredible but let’s go a bit further. Let’s get behind the boys and fill this place. 

"We need to build attendances. We want to create an electric and amazing atmosphere. It’s a call to action to the supporters - let’s pack out Portman Road." 

Ipswich Town co-owner Ed Schwartz spoke to supporters at a Fans' Forum at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town co-owner Ed Schwartz spoke to supporters at a Fans' Forum at Portman Road. - Credit: YouTube

Most Read

  1. 1 Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery
  2. 2 Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town
  3. 3 Suffolk choreographer took own life after sexual misconduct allegations
  1. 4 GP surgery to cut vaccinations offered after abuse to staff and high workloads
  2. 5 Revised plans approved for 85 homes in Mid Suffolk village
  3. 6 Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire
  4. 7 Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
  5. 8 Cook responds to Robinson's 'they'll be cautious' claim
  6. 9 Cook on Town's 'men in black' and who does the defensive coaching
  7. 10 Isolated outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex

The club have launched a ‘#packoutpr’ campaign, covering the Sunderland fixture and the festive home clashes with Wycombe (December 29) and Lincoln (January 1). 

Adult tickets for all three individual matches are £15, while the trio can be bought together in a discounted bundle beginning at £40. 

Full details can be found here

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12

Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott creates a chance at Portman Road

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town need penalties to progress

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Winney Orwell Bridge

Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon