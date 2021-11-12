All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory over Fleetwood at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ipswich Town are targeting a crowd of more than 28,000 fans for the clash with Sunderland next month, with the club’s entire American ownership group in attendance.

Brett Johnson and Ed Schwartz have already visited Portman Road this season but, when the Black Cats visit on December 18, they will also be joined by fellow owners Mark Detmer, Berke Bakay and Mark Steed.

CEO Mark Ashton said: "All of our American-based investors are going to be here and at the game. That’s the first occasion that we’ve got the whole board and investment group together.

Brett Johnson visited Ipswich for the Fleetwood game - Credit: Ray Lawrence

"Brett and Ed have already been here and have started to experience what this amazing crowd can do. Let’s do it with everyone here.

"We want to go for 28,000-plus. We want to be brave and bold. We want to show the world that Ipswich Town Football Club is back on the map.

"The fans have been incredible but let’s go a bit further. Let’s get behind the boys and fill this place.

"We need to build attendances. We want to create an electric and amazing atmosphere. It’s a call to action to the supporters - let’s pack out Portman Road."

Ipswich Town co-owner Ed Schwartz spoke to supporters at a Fans' Forum at Portman Road. - Credit: YouTube

The club have launched a ‘#packoutpr’ campaign, covering the Sunderland fixture and the festive home clashes with Wycombe (December 29) and Lincoln (January 1).

Adult tickets for all three individual matches are £15, while the trio can be bought together in a discounted bundle beginning at £40.

