Town duo named in League One team-of-the-week alongside three players the Blues will face next week
- Credit: Pagepix Limited
Two Ipswich Town players have been named in the League One team-of-the-week after the Blues' 1-0 victory at Burton Albion this weekend.
Mark McGuinness scored the only goal of the game as Town edged past the league's bottom side on Saturday, with the Arsenal loanee named in the division's best XI as a result of a performance where he also made a number of important interventions at the back.
He's joined in the select side by central defensive partner Toto Nsiala, who came into the side in place of Luke Woolfenden and was the best player on the Pirelli Stadium pitch.
The big centre half made 10 clearances throughout the course of the 90 minutes, including some vital headers, while also making an excellent block on Charles Vernam inside the box in the first half.
The pair line up as part of a back-three alongside Peterborough defender Frankie Kent, who helped Posh beat MK Dons 3-0 at the weekend.
The Blues host Peterborough next weekend, in a battle of fifth and seventh at a time when the two sides are separated by just a single point.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson has been named manager of this week's League One select side, while attacker Sammie Szmodics takes his place following a brace against the Dons.
Charlie Wyke leads the line after scoring a hat-trick in Sunderland's victory over Wimbledon, with Town hosting the Black Cats next Tuesday.