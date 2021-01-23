News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: Battle of League One promotion hopefuls as Lambert's Town look to prove their worth

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM January 23, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town face Peterborough United this afternoon at Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

The game sees the Blues battle a League One promotion rival once again, something Town have struggled to handle during their two seasons in the third tier.

This is the first meeting of the two sides this season, after the first planned game at London Road was postponed due to coronavirus.

The last time the sides met was in February of 2020, when Posh ran riot and claimed a 4-1 victory.

Town will be hoping for much better today.

You can follow all the build-up, action and reaction with us right here.

