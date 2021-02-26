News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club' - Ipswich Town respond to US takeover report

Stuart Watson

Published: 7:22 PM February 26, 2021   
Ipswich Town Football Club have released a statement in response to today's report that a group of American investors are 'on the verge' of buying Ipswich Town for £17.5m.

The Athletic's article states that the takeover is led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson, former Wigan boss Paul Cook is lined up to replace manager Paul Lambert and that Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton would be approached to take control of the day-to-day running of the club.

It's said that Blues owner Marcus Evans has been 'in talks with various parties for at least six months' and is 'understood to be writing off his debt' of close to £100m.

Asked for their response, a club spokesperson told the EADT and Ipswich Star: "Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club and remains fully focused on taking Ipswich Town back to the Championship. However, as he has also stated in the past, he would speak to interested parties if they can prove themselves to be credible buyers that would provide sustainable, long-term investment."


