Paul Lambert leaves Ipswich Town by mutual consent

Published: 9:22 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 9:25 PM February 28, 2021

Paul Lambert has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent.

The Town boss, as well as assistant manager Stuart Taylor, leaves Portman Road following a week of speculation regarding a potential takeover and with the club sitting eighth in League One, two points off the final play-off place.

His final game was Saturday's 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers, after which we understand he appeared to say his goodbyes to the playing staff in the dressing room, effectively saying 'I don't know if I will be here for the next game but go on and do it for yourselves'.

Paul Cook has been strongly linked with the Ipswich job in recent days and is a candidate well known to owner Marcus Evans, though he is not expected to be in charge for Tuesday night's visit to Accrington Stanley. Matt Gill and goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker are likely to be in charge at the Wham Stadium, having played increasingly important roles in recent weeks while Taylor has been away from the club for personal reasons.

In his final interview as Town boss, Lambert repeatedly stated his belief he would '99% lose his job' if there was to be a takeover at the club, having previously spoken publicly of to voice feelings that 'the structure at the club is completely wrong'.

It's understood Lambert met with owner Marcus Evans on Thursday and again on Friday night, where it's thought details of a pay-off were discussed prior to Saturday's game in meetings involving a frank exchange of views. Lambert's contract ran until the summer of 2025 and he departs a little over a year after signing a five-year contract with the club.

Lambert, who was in charge of Town as they were relegated from the Championship and oversaw an 11th-place finish in League One last season, won 38, drew 28 and lost 48.