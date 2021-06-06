Published: 3:36 PM June 6, 2021

Ipswich Town have already sold 10,000 season tickets for the 2021/22 season - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Almost 10,000 season tickets have already been snapped up by Ipswich Town fans as the star-spangled revolution gathers pace at Portman Road.

The Blues have new American owners, an ambitious new CEO in Mark Ashton, a new home kit sponsored by Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and, crucially, some new signings already through the door.

That has persuaded the vast majority of 2020/21season ticket holders to renew for next term - when fans will hopefully be back in the ground - with the club also offering the renewal price to the 2019/20 holders who didn’t buy last year amid the uncertainly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town fans should be back at Portman Road next season - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Over a third of those 3,000 season ticket holders from 2019/20 have booked their place back at Portman Road as Town target promotion and a return to the Championship, taking the overall tally to 10,000.

In all, that figure is already a jump of 1,000 on last season's figure.

Season tickets will go on sale at the early bird rate from 10am tomorrow, and will be available at that price until 5pm on Friday, August 5.

Season tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03 to purchase over the phone, but lines are expected to be busy.



