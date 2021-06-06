Ipswich Town fans have already bought 10,000 season tickets
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Almost 10,000 season tickets have already been snapped up by Ipswich Town fans as the star-spangled revolution gathers pace at Portman Road.
The Blues have new American owners, an ambitious new CEO in Mark Ashton, a new home kit sponsored by Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and, crucially, some new signings already through the door.
That has persuaded the vast majority of 2020/21season ticket holders to renew for next term - when fans will hopefully be back in the ground - with the club also offering the renewal price to the 2019/20 holders who didn’t buy last year amid the uncertainly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over a third of those 3,000 season ticket holders from 2019/20 have booked their place back at Portman Road as Town target promotion and a return to the Championship, taking the overall tally to 10,000.
In all, that figure is already a jump of 1,000 on last season's figure.
Season tickets will go on sale at the early bird rate from 10am tomorrow, and will be available at that price until 5pm on Friday, August 5.
Season tickets can be purchased online here.
You can also call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03 to purchase over the phone, but lines are expected to be busy.
Most Read
- 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
- 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
- 4 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 5 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
- 6 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
- 7 'Those sort of players aren't going to last long' - Town legend Stewart on impact of fans' return
- 8 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
- 10 Ipswich Town fans have already bought 10,000 season tickets