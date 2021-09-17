News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Incredible support' - Town fans sell out Lincoln and Cambridge trips

Mark Heath

Published: 12:34 PM September 17, 2021   
Fans at the game.

Ipswich Town fans have sold out the away ends for the trips to Lincoln City and Cambridge United - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Their team hasn't won yet this season, but the support from Ipswich Town fans continues to be incredible.

The Blues revealed this morning that fans have sold out the Lincoln City away end for the Blues' trip to Sincil Bank tomorrow (3pm).

A total of 1,800 supporters will be roaring their side on as they go in search of that all-important first victory of the campaign.

And, remarkably, the trip to Cambridge United - almost a month away on October 16 - has also sold out, with almost 2,500 fans making the journey for the local clash.

The club said: "We thank our supporters for their incredible support, and wish all those travelling to Lincoln tomorrow a very safe journey."

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
