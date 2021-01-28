Town sign in-demand youngster Baggott to professional contract
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The 18-year-old centre-half made his senior debut earlier this season in the 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham and was on the first-team bench on Tuesday night for the Blues' home loss to Sunderland.
Ipswich having been working on a professional deal for the defender for several months, with Premier League sides including Leeds and West Ham showing interest and Baggott asking for time to consider Town's offer.
But he's now put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2023, with the Blues holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.
Baggott has recently been called into Indonesia's Under 19s for the first time, where there is great hope he can be a star of the future.
Ipswich Town contracts
Season-long loans
McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop
2021
Most Read
- 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
- 2 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 3 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
- 4 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 5 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 6 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
- 7 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 8 Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed
- 9 Alan Lee: 'If I had any friendly advice for Town, I'd say mix it up a bit.'
- 10 Infection rates continue to fall across Suffolk and Essex
Donacien*, Chambers, Ward, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*, Baggott
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option