Town sign in-demand youngster Baggott to professional contract

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:44 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 1:48 PM January 28, 2021
Elkan Baggott has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town

Elkan Baggott has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old centre-half made his senior debut earlier this season in the 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham and was on the first-team bench on Tuesday night for the Blues' home loss to Sunderland.

Ipswich having been working on a professional deal for the defender for several months, with Premier League sides including Leeds and West Ham showing interest and Baggott asking for time to consider Town's offer.

But he's now put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2023, with the Blues holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Baggott has recently been called into Indonesia's Under 19s for the first time, where there is great hope he can be a star of the future.

