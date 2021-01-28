Town sign in-demand youngster Baggott to professional contract

Published: 1:44 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM January 28, 2021

Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old centre-half made his senior debut earlier this season in the 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham and was on the first-team bench on Tuesday night for the Blues' home loss to Sunderland.

Ipswich having been working on a professional deal for the defender for several months, with Premier League sides including Leeds and West Ham showing interest and Baggott asking for time to consider Town's offer.

But he's now put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2023, with the Blues holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Baggott has recently been called into Indonesia's Under 19s for the first time, where there is great hope he can be a star of the future.

Ipswich Town contracts

Season-long loans

McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Ward, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*, Baggott

2024

Woolfenden*, Dozzell*

*known to have a 12-month contract option