Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:00 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 7:23 PM June 28, 2021
Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from Salford City

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from Salford City - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky for an undisclosed fee. 

The 30-year-old Czech keeper joins the Blues following an impressive season in League Two, having made the move to English football from Scottish side St Mirren last summer. 

He's signed a three-year deal at Portman Road.

“It’s been an absolutely perfect day," Hladky said. "I’ve signed the contract and I’m so happy to be here.

Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Peninsula Stadium,

Ipswich Town have signed Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky - Credit: PA

“Ipswich Town is a huge club so it was a quick decision. I got the offer and I said ‘yes I want to be there’ straight away.

"I share the vision of the club and I can't wait to get started."

Town boss Paul Cook added: "The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and once again our owners have backed us with this signing.

"He will have a massive part to play for us next season. This is another part of the jigsaw that we are putting together."

Manager Cook has been in the market for a new No.1 this summer after telling both of last season’s goalkeepers, Tomas Holy and David Cornell, they could find new clubs. 

Cornell’s contract was terminated by mutual consent and he has since joined Peterborough United, though the move is yet to be announced, while Holy is back training with the first-team squad at the start of pre-season. 

Whether or not there are any further incomings or outgoings from the Blues’ goalkeeping department this summer remains to be seen. 

Town are known to have shown significant interest in Dundee United stopper Benjamin Siegrist this summer, as well as departing Charlton keeper Ben Amos, with the latter ultimately joining Wigan Athletic. 

Hladky becomes Town’s fifth summer signing following the captures of Wes Burns, Lee Evan and Rekeem Harper on three-year deals and the signing of Macauley Bonne on loan from Queens Park Rangers. 

Left-back Matt Penney, who left Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer, is likely to become the club’s sixth signing tomorrow.  

