Ipswich Town confirm loan signing of Tottenham striker Parrott

Published: 2:04 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM February 1, 2021

Troy Parrott has signed on loan for Ipswich Town until the end of the season - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have completed the loan signing of Troy Parrott until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has been on loan at Millwall during the first half of this season, where he made 14 appearances, but has been recalled by Spurs and immediately sent out on loan to Ipswich.

The two-cap Republic of Ireland international will wear No.40 during his time with the Blues.

While 6ft 1inch teenager is yet to get off the mark in the professional game, he has been a regular scorer in Tottenham's youth system prior to his loan to Millwall.

Parrott is a Republic of Ireland international, given his debut by former Town boss Mick McCarthy, who has made four senior appearances for the Tottenham first-team.

Parrott trained with his Ipswich team-mates today and could make his debut when Blackpool visit Portman Road this weekend.

He joins at a time when Town are struggling for strikers, with James Norwood not fully fit, Oli Hawkins injured and Kayden Jackson suspended.

Freddie Sears started at Crewe before Aaron Drinan came off the bench to net his first senior goal and equalise for Town.