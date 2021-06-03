'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns

Breaking

Published: 6:36 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 6:46 PM June 3, 2021

Ipswich Town have made their first signing of the summer, pacey forward Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town.

The 26-year-old, a right-sided attacker who can also play right back, has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road, making him the first new face of the Gamechanger era, under the club's new American owners.

The Welshman, who scored the consolation goal for the Cod Army in Town's 3-1 win at Portman Road on the final day of the season, signs for an undisclosed fee.

Burns, who netted six times in 39 games for Fleetwood last season, has also played for Forest Green, Oxford, Cheltenham and Aberdeen in his career so far.

Wes Burns with new Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Ipswich Town

In all, he's scored 40 goals in 294 career appearances.

“I’m obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club,” Burns told iFollow Ipswich.

“I spoke to the manager and (new CEO) Mark Ashton and I know the ambitions they have for the club.

“I have worked with Mark before at Bristol City and Oxford and I know what he wants to achieve in football.

"He told me about the takeover and getting Ipswich going in the right direction. It’s an exciting time for the club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.

New signing Wes Burns sporting the new Ipswich Town home shirt - Credit: Ipswich Town

“The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there.

"The long term goal is to reach the Premier League and I’m thrilled to be part of that challenge.”