Blues are down to seventh in League One - and could drop lower tomorrow

Ipswich Town will head into 2021 outside the League One play-off positions.

Paul Lambert's side dropped to seventh in the table after the Boxing Day round of fixtures and could potentially slip down further after tomorrow night's games - that's if Fleetwood beat Doncaster. Fleetwood have a better goal difference than Town.

It is very tight at the top of the table mind you.

Both Town's games over the festive period, at home to Northampton on Boxing Day and at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night were called off because of positive tests among staff at Portman Road.

Town are currently next in action at Fleetwood on Saturday, although much will depend on the current Covid issues.

Brennan Johnson scored a brace as Lincoln cruised to a dominant 5-1 victory over bottom side Burton to move top of the League One table on Boxing Day.

The Imps took advantage of previous leaders Portsmouth not being in action due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Lincoln, who thrashed Northampton 4-0 last weekend, are on a good run of form.

Meanwhile, Charlton moved back into the League One play-off places at Ipswich's expense, after twice coming from behind to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Plymouth.





LEAGUE ONE

CURRENT STANDINGS

TOP 10

Lincoln..............P19 Pts 38

Portsmouth .......19 35

Hull ....................18 34

Doncaster.......... 18 33

Peterborough.....18 32

Charlton..............18 32

IPSWICH.............18 32

Accrington..........16 30

Crewe..................20 30

Fleetwood...........20 29