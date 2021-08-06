All change as Ipswich Town announce squad numbers for 2021/22 season

Published: 5:15 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM August 6, 2021

Ipswich Town have announced their squad numbers for the season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2021/22.

The Blues have handed the No.17 shirt to superstar fan Ed Sheeran, strengthening the links with the musician at a time when the Framlingham-based star is sponsoring Town's home and away kits, as well as the club's women's team.

But beyond the headline Sheeran news, it's a summer of real change for those at the club who will actually be taking to the pitch, with 11 new signings already arriving, more still to follow and more than 20 members of last season's squad departing.

Tomas Holy (1), Luke Woolfenden (6) and James Norwood (10) are the only players retaining numbers in the first 11, with the No.2 shirt left vacant and the other seven all going to new signings.

Matt Penney takes three, Rekeem Harper is at four, George Edmundson five and then Wes Burns and Lee Evans in seven and eight respectively. Joe Pigott is Town's new No.9, while Scott Fraser will wear 11 on his back.

Armando Dobra moves down to 14 from 36, while there are also moves for fellow youngsters Corrie Ndaba (15) and Idris El Mizouni (16). Cameron Humphreys, who could well make the bench for the game with Morecambe, has been rewarded for a good summer's work with the No.30 shirt.

Macauley Bonne will wear 18 on his return to Suffolk while Kayden Jackson, who has given up the No.9 shirt to Pigott, takes 19. New signings Louie Barry and Conor Chaplin take 12 and 21 respectively.

Jon Nolan moves from 11 to 20, which he previously wore at Shrewsbury, while Toto Nsiala and Kane Vincent-Young keep their 22 and 24 shirts.

Vaclav Hladky will wear 31 while Janoi Donacien continues his tour of the number charts by switching from 12 to 44, which was worn by Emyr Huws in each of the last five seasons.

There are no number for Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock or Brett McGavin, who are training with Town's Under 23s and are not in Cook's plans.

Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22

1 - Tomas Holy

2 -

3 - Matt Penney

4 - Rekeem Harper

5 - George Edmundson

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

8 - Lee Evans

9 - Joe Pigott

10 - James Norwood

11 - Scott Fraser

12 - Louie Barry

13 -

14 - Armando Dobra

15 - Corrie Ndaba

16 - Idris El Mizouni

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - Macauley Bonne

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Jon Nolan

21 - Conor Chaplin

22 - Toto Nsiala

23 -

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

44 - Janoi Donacien