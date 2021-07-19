Town's Stevenage friendly tomorrow cancelled

Breaking

Published: 10:57 AM July 19, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM July 19, 2021

Ipswich Town's friendly against Stevenage at Needham Market tomorrow has been cancelled - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's friendly against Stevenage Borough at Needham Market tomorrow has been cancelled.

The Blues were due to face the League Two side at Bloomfields, the home of Needham Market FC, with a 1pm kick-off.

But Stevenage have this morning pulled out of the fixture.

MORE: Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

A statement on the Borough website said: "Stevenage have now been forced to pull out of the fixture due to circumstances beyond the club's control."

That means the Blues' next match will be the home friendly against Premier League Crystal Palace this Saturday.

Ticket details for that game, and the Portman Road clash with Millwall a week later, are due to be released today.