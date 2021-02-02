'Working hard and scoring goals has got me here... I don't plan on stopping now' - Parrott excited to get started at Town

Published: 5:00 PM February 2, 2021

Troy Parrott, pictured during his first training session as an Ipswich Town player - Credit: ITFC

Troy Parrott is hoping to fire Ipswich Town firmly back into the League One promotion race after joining the Blues on loan on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old has arrived in Suffolk from Premier League giants Tottenham, who had previously loaned him to Millwall for the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s yet to get off the mark as a professional but has been prolific at youth level for Spurs, with the Irishman keen to show what he can do and help move Town up from their current 11th position.

“I’m happy to be here at a big club with good players and I’m excited to join for the second half of the season,” he said.

“It’s deadline day so it had to be done quickly but it went as smoothly as it could.

“Everyone can see the league table and where we are, with a couple of games in hand on some teams.

“Hopefully we can push for the promotion spots and hopefully I can score some goals.

“I love a challenge and I prefer to take that on than walk away, so I’m excited to get going.

“I work hard and score goals, that’s what’s got me to where I am today and I don’t plan on stopping now.

“I can play off the left and behind the striker but I’ve grown up as a striker, wearing No.9.

“I’m ready to go and feel match sharp.”

The two-cap Ireland international has trained twice with his new team-mates, including some familiar faces.

“My first session (on Monday) was good and I enjoyed meeting the lads and the coaches and there were plenty of finishing drills, which is something I always want to do as a striker,” he said.

“I spoke to them (Lee O’Neill and Paul Lambert) before I came and got the right feeling off the two of them, which is why I’m here now.

“I know Alan Judge, Aaron Drinan and Mark McGuinness from Ireland camps but it seems like a group of good lads here who have made me feel welcome straight away.”

Parrott made 14 appearances during his loan at Millwall, which was in part disrupted by injuries.

“I had a couple of injuries while I was there so, for the first couple of months, I was stop-start really, but once I got going I enjoyed it there,” he said.

“The lads at Millwall are good and the manager and coaches were great, so it might not have gone as well as we planned at the start. But I learnt a lot which I can hopefully take with me.”

Parrott, who will wear the No.40 shirt at Portman Road, could make his debut when Blackpool visit this weekend.