Opinion

Published: 1:22 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM April 7, 2021

New owners at Portman Road and the fans are delighted - Credit: Archant

As you can imagine, Ipswich Town fans have gone bonkers with joy over the takeover of the club.

So, many thoughts and opinions. Here are a few from a joyous Twitter ITFC army!

Literally just going to like any tweet about #itfc today out of pure joy that we have finally got some investment coming in and there's some light at the end of this very long tunnel we've been in for the last 10+ years #COYB — Jables McDuff (@DuffManDuffBeer) April 7, 2021

Great news for once. I finally have some hope for the future rather than the endless misery. ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฒ #itfc — Wapping Blue ๐Ÿ˜ท (@AndrewSpencer78) April 7, 2021

Iโ€™ve just spent the last 2 hours soaking this all in, re-reading the statements etc



For the first time in years I genuinely feel so much relief that thereโ€™s actually going to be a plan, from top to bottom & proper investment once again.



Thank you GC20! @bmjcrew28 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ #ITFC ๐Ÿ”ตโšช๏ธ — IPSWICH TOWN Bible 2.0 (@ITFC_bible) April 7, 2021

Itโ€™s hard to really put into words what Iโ€™m feeling. Iโ€™ve supported Town since the late 90s, and itโ€™s mostly just been disappointment, stagnation and decline. This news gives me a huge feeling of optimism and a reason to be positive about the club. Feel quite emotional! #itfc — Steve Thomson (@Steve65462) April 7, 2021

Anyone else feel proper emotional about this? ๐Ÿคฃ I feel like laughing, celebrating, crying... itโ€™s like weโ€™ve just become champions ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ #itfc — Jadeโšฝ๏ธ (@jade_ITFC) April 7, 2021

Just imagine



- A summer full of investment



- Relevance in the transfer market



- Excitement, buzz and hope back at the club



- 27k fans at our first home game in August



Time to start being proud to be an #itfc fan again. Itโ€™s been too long ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ — Joey (@JoeySadler_) April 7, 2021

Honestly no words. I'm going for a shower and to get dressed so I can spend all afternoon celebrating. Work? What work? #itfc — Amy Downes (@tractorgirlamy8) April 7, 2021

This, THIS is the Ipswich Family I want to be a part of ๐Ÿ”ตโšช๏ธ #itfc — Curtis Yates (@YxtseysTattoos) April 7, 2021

Course he sells the club on my second day at a new job so I cant even keep up ๐Ÿ˜‚ absolutely buzzing though, premier league incoming #itfc — Harrison Smith (@HarrisonnSmith) April 7, 2021

Anyone else feeling like a kid at Xmas?????? #itfc — DeanoITFC (@justdeano2021) April 7, 2021

Bluey rodeo in the FanZone next season it is then #itfc — Liam Hannan (@iamliamh) April 7, 2021





AND FINALLY... does this tweet sum it up today?

Stunned. Absolutely stunned. Didn't believe this day would come so soon.



How the hell am I supposed to concentrate at work now? ๐Ÿ˜



Time to let this settle now I think ๐Ÿค



Dare to dream ๐Ÿšœ



The futures bright ๐ŸŒž#WeAreTown ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฒ#ITFC #COYB ๐Ÿ’™ — View from The U2 (@BonoITFC) April 7, 2021