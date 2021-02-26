US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager

Published: 3:51 PM February 26, 2021

A group of American investors are said to be 'on the verge' of buying Ipswich Town for £17.5m and will quickly replace manager Paul Lambert with Paul Cook, according to The Athletic.

The website, which has roots in the US, reports that the takeover is led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson.

It's said that Blues owner Marcus Evans has been 'in talks with various parties for at least six months' and is 'understood to be writing off his debt' (which was at £96.3m according to the last set of accounts for 2018/19).

The Athletic reports that Johnson’s group would like Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton to take over the day-to-day running of Ipswich but he is understood to be happy in Bristol for the time being.

Johnson said in an television interview earlier this year that he was 'close to investing in an English' club. Eagle-eyed fans, having seen rumours of his interest, have already spotted that he had 'liked' Ipswich Town's goal tweet over the weekend and that Ipswich Town and Bristol City are among only a handful of teams he follows on Twitter.

It's also said that Lambert is set to be replaced by former Wigan Athletic boss Cook.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that strong words were exchanged during a face-to-face meeting that took place between Evans and Lambert last night.

That conversation came little more than a week on from Lambert having publicly stated that 'everything' with the club was wrong and that he wouldn't protect Evans in same way he did Randy Lerner at Aston Villa.

Lambert, speaking at this morning's press conference ahead of tomorrow's League One clash with Doncaster Rovers, insisted that the meeting 'wasn't interesting' and cryptically added that it was up to Evans 'if he wanted to say something'.

It's understood that Evans has close connections with Cook, with the 53-year-old having made it clear he would be keen on taking the job if it became available.

Cook's last job was in charge of Wigan. The Liverpudlian guided them to the League One title and had them on course for a mid-table Championship finish before they went into administration and were relegated.

That led to his resignation, with it understood that the Latics could be due some compensation if Cook takes another job within a set timeframe.

It's been reported that he recently turned down both the Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff jobs.

Lambert was handed a new five-year deal last January, but it's understood that there are clauses within in that contract that would limit how much his pay-off would be.

- More to follow.