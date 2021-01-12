Ipswich Town working on January move for Preston attacker Harrop

Published: 8:04 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 8:25 PM January 12, 2021

Ipswich Town are working on a deal to sign Preston North End attacker Josh Harrop on loan, we understand.

The 25-year-old has been on fringes of Alex Neil’s side this season and has been restricted to just eight appearances, only one of which has been a start in the Championship.

He’s been used wide when given opportunities at Preston this weekend but he is primarily a No.10. This is where Ipswich see him playing and have made him a serious target as they look to add creativity to their squad this January.

The deal is some way from competition and there is interest from Hull City, though Harrop is understood to be open to a loan move to Portman Road.

Harrop, pictured battling former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney during a clash with Derby following the Championship's summer restart - Credit: PA

His arrival would mean a senior member (aged 21 or over) would likely need to be left out of Town’s squad going forward given how little room they have to manoeuvre under the League One salary cap.

Harrop is a graduate of Manchester United’s youth academy, scoring on his one-and-only senior appearance for the club in 2017 before rejecting a new deal at Old Trafford and looking to kick-start his senior career at Preston.

He’s made 94 appearances for North End, scoring 13 goals, and is under contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2023.

Town have also shown January interest in Barnsley's Luke Thomas, with the 21-year-old a player targeted in addition to Harrop.

Both deals appear to be dependant on players being brought in by Preston and Barnsley respectively before the two Town targets would be allowed out on loan.

Josh Harrop celebrates his United goal with Wayne Rooney - Credit: PA



