McKenna gives updates on Camara, Aluko and Edmundson ahead of Rovers clash

Team news

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna said Gassan Ahadme, left, and Panutche Camara are 'different cases' in terms of fitness - Credit: ITFC/Pagepix

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says Gassan Ahadme and George Edmundson are ready to face Bristol Rovers tomorrow, but Panutche Camara and Cameron Humphreys will miss out.

Of his two deadline day signings, striker Ahadme - who had a short debut cameo in the win at Accrington - and midfielder Camara, the Town boss said they are 'different cases.'

"Gassan is progressing well," McKenna explained. "I think there is a bit of an adjustment when you come here to how we train and the intensity of training. He's in that process but he's certainly shown his strengths and what he can bring.

"He's made a good impression on the rest of the players, first and foremost with his professionalism, his hunger and his attitude around the building - that's absolutely top class.

"But also on the pitch, he's been showing what he can bring and he's available to play. We have strong options there, and Gassan brings different attributes that are going to be suitable and needed at times.

New Town signing Gassan Ahadme at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Panutche is a different case, he's still going to be a little bit of time away. He did some training with the group, and the issue that we knew he had when he arrived was a small issue in his groin which we wanted to assess over a few days' training.

"I think the medical team have looked at it and, alongside Panutche, don't feel that he's quite in a position yet to come into games and set himself up for a strong season.

"He's a player who's had very few injuries in his career and had great availability - he's going to be a very important player for us.

"So we're going to take our time with him, take a couple of weeks to build him up slowly because he's missed a lot of time and still has a little bit of an issue in his groin, so we want to make sure we do everything right and get hm to 100% before we bring him into action because it's a long season and we're going to need him.

"He's going to be working away from the team for a couple of weeks just to build that base and he'll come back in to fixtures a little bit later."

George Edmundson missed out at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

McKenna also confirmed that defender George Edmundson, who dropped out of the squad completely at Accrington, is good to go.

""George is fine," he said. "He's been training well. We have four good centre-halves competing for two positions in the team, one on the bench, different players are going to be needed at different times for different reasons and he's going to be in the mix in a very strong centre-half group at the moment."

There was also an update on long-term absentee Sone Aluko, who suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the season, and news on young talent Humphreys.

Cameron Humphreys on the ball during the Papa John's Trophy win against Northampton Town - Credit: Ross Halls

"No other problems apart from Sone Aluko, and Cameron Humphreys has a very small little issue," McKenna said.

"Other than that everyone's fit and available. Cameron's got a very minor quad strain, he'll hopefully be back training by the end of this week.

"Sone's had his surgery last week and all went well - the surgeon was happy, Sone was happy, so now it's a period of recovery where he can't do too much for the next four to six weeks.

Sone Aluko will be out for months with a knee injury - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"And then we can start to build up his training from then. But he's been in the building a few times to see the players and obviously that's a big boost when we get to see him - he gives the boys a lift.

"He'll be in intermittently for the next few weeks before he starts building up a bit more

"There's no set timescale for him to be back at the moment. Thankfully it's not end of the season, it's more in and around the Christmas period maybe, or a little bit beyond.

"It's months, but not too many months."