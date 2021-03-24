Quartet set to miss Wigan trip as Cook faces 'big decision' on Vincent-Young

Published: 10:17 AM March 24, 2021

James Wilson is out of Town's trip to Wigan, with Paul Cook having a big decision to make regarding Kane Vincent-Young

James Wilson is set to miss Ipswich Town’s trip to Wigan this weekend with a knee injury, with manager Paul Cook unsure whether Kane Vincent-Young is ready to replace him.

The Welshman, who has been one of the Blues’ most-consistent performers of late, was carrying a knock heading into Saturday’s game at Portsmouth and didn’t finish the contest before having fluid drained from his knee at the start of this week.

Wilson was replaced by Vincent-Young for the final 10 minutes at Fratton Park, with Luke Chambers moving inside alongside Toto Nsiala.

“James Wilson has been feeling his knee and had some fluid drained off it on Monday,” Cook said.

“With the substitution on Saturday - and there are one or two other knocks around the squad - it hampers training a bit. I want to keep people in the loop but we also don’t want to let other teams know our business.

“James won’t be involved in Saturday.”

Vincent-Young's appearance from the bench was his first competitive outing for 17 months, following a prolonged spell out injured with groin and Achilles problems, with Cook treading carefully with a right-back who fits his playing style perfectly.

“I’m not so sure,” Cook said, when asked if Vincent-Young would be ready to start this weekend.

“When you’ve been out for so long, as you can imagine everyone wants us to put him back in. Myself included.

“But you also have to respect how long the boy’s been out and how many 90 minutes he’s had. We don’t want him to break down again so that’s a big decision. One of the things we do know is that we have to start winning football games quickly if we want to be where you want to be.”

With Wilson absent, Chambers would most-likely switch to the heart of defence if Vincent-Young is ready to start, with Luke Woolfenden an option should the skipper still be required at right-back.

Another full-back option could have been teenage loanee Luke Matheson, though the Wolves youngster is currently injured himself.

“Luke’s been injured now for about three weeks and hasn’t been available for selection,” Cook said.

“I try my best not to discuss every single player at the club because it becomes tedious for everyone.”

Town will be without Troy Parrott and Mark McGuinness this weekend, with the duo away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland senior and Under 21 squad respectively.