Town fans must provide negative Covid test or vaccination proof to watch home friendlies

Published: 3:06 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM July 19, 2021

Ipswich Town fans will return to Portman Road for the first time since December for the friendly against Crystal Palace this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have announced that the upcoming friendlies against Crystal Palace and Millwall will be all ticket - and fans who want to attend must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have returned a negative test.

The matches, against Palace this Saturday (3pm) and Millwall a week later at the same time, will be the first time that Town fans have been able to go to Portman Road to watch a game since last December.

Back then, capacity was limited to just 2,000 for the games with Portsmouth and Burton, but with the lifting of Covid restrictions today, the upcoming friendlies will have no such caps.

All Fanzone and concourse facilities will be open as usual for the matches.

Portman Road will finally welcome Ipswich Town fans again this season, starting this weekend - Credit: Archant

Tickets for the Palace game went on sale today, priced at £10 for adults; and £5 for concessions (Seniors 65+, U23s and U19s).

They are available online and in the Planet Blue store.

Millwall tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10am, at the same prices. No tickets will be available on match days.

Fans will be able to sit in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand Lower tier only, Sir Alf Ramsey Stand Lower tier only and all tiers in the West Stand, excluding I1.

The available blocks will have no social distancing in place, but the club recommends the West Stand Upper tier blocks (Q & R) for those who wish to sit in less populated areas.

Tickets will be issued with an entry time which fans are asked to adhere to. Face coverings will remain mandatory in all indoor areas, while supporters will be encouraged to wear them outdoors, including in their seats.

Fans are asked not to approach players or staff for autographs or pictures.

In a lengthy statement detailing important information for fans who want to watch the games, the club stress: "Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match)."

For all but two games last season, the only fans allowed inside Portman Road were cardboard cut-outs - Credit: PA



