Town and Pigott tipped to top League One table

Published: 5:45 AM August 7, 2021

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town are joint favourites to win League One - Credit: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are joint favourites to win League One - and new striker Joe Pigott is being backed to top the division's scoring charts.

The new-look Blues, who have made a slew of signings over the summer, are 6/1 with Bet Victor to lift the League One title.

Those are the same odds that you can get on fellow League One big boys Sunderland topping the table.

New Town striker Joe Pigott is backed to top the League One scoring charts - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Sheffield Wednesday, relegated last season are second favourites, at 8/1.

Portsmouth are third favourites at 9/1, and Charlton round out the top tips list at 10/1.

Town start their League One campaign today, at home to Morecambe.

Meanwhile, new striker Joe Pigott is the joint-favourite to lead the league in scoring, at 8/1. Pigott bagged 22 in a struggling AFC Wimbledon side last term, and will expect to be better served at Portman Road.

Wigan's Charlie Wyke, whom Town were also linked with over the summer, is also 8/1. He scored 31 times for Sunderland last campaign.

Behind those two, Oxford's Matty Taylor, who notched 19 last season, is 10/1.

Portsmouth's John Marquis, who scored 18 last season, is 14/1, along with Charlton's Jayden Stockley.