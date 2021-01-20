News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Town complete loan deal for Preston attacker Harrop

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:25 PM January 20, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM January 20, 2021
Ipswich Town have signed Josh Harrop on loan from Preston North End. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Harrop on loan from Preston North End. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed versatile attacker Josh Harrop on loan from Championship club Preston North End for the remainder of the season. 

The former Manchester United youngster, 25, is primarily a No.10 but can also play wide. 

A tricky set-piece specialist who is comfortable using both feet, he has been recruited to add some creative spark to a possession-based Blues side that has often struggled to break down organised opposition. 

Manchester United's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Prem

Josh Harrop scored on his one and only senior appearance for Manchester United - opening the scoring in a 2-0 home win against Crystal Palace in May 2017. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

His arrival means the Blues will now have to cut a senior player from their squad to stay within salary cap restrictions. 

Harrop came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, starred for their U23s and then scored on his senior debut at the end of the 2016/17 campaign. 

He subsequently turned down a new deal at Old Trafford to sign a four-year contract at Preston.  

In 2017/18, he made 12 starts and 27 substitute appearances, providing two goals and one assist. A cruciate knee ligament injury then ruled him out for the vast majority of the following campaign. 


Josh Harrop has struggled for game time at Preston North End this season. Photo: ITFC

Josh Harrop has struggled for game time at Preston North End this season. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

Most Read

  1. 1 Infection rates continue to tumble across Suffolk and Essex
  2. 2 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
  3. 3 Police investigate Southwold sign swearing at visitors to stay away
  1. 4 Restaurant fined for refusing to close in third lockdown
  2. 5 Suffolk coronavirus vaccine concerns – your questions answered
  3. 6 Police amazed no one hurt after tree falls on Fiat 500
  4. 7 Ipswich pharmacy first to offer Covid vaccinations
  5. 8 Floods as river bursts its banks at beauty spot
  6. 9 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
  7. 10 Ipswich closing in on Thomas signing, as club await Harrop medical results

He started last season with a bang, scoring five goals by early October, then added three more in three successive games at the start of January. Regular starts still proved hard to come by though and he ended the campaign with half of his 36 appearances having come off the bench. 

Harrop signed a fresh three-year at Preston last August but has since found game-time limited. 

He’s started just one league game so far this season (October 31) and arrives at Portman Road having had just 65 minutes of competitive football over the months of November and December.  


Speaking after the 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on January 2, Preston boss Alex Neil explained Harrop’s absence from the squad was down to an ongoing hamstring niggle. 

He said: “It’s a bit of a strange one with Josh, he’s been on and off training. He’s been coming out to train thinking it will be okay but then had to go back in because it’s sore.” 

Town put Harrop through a stringent medical process before signing off on the deal. He could go straight into the squad, along with fellow new signing Luke Thomas (Barnsley, loan), for Saturday's clash with Peterborough United.

Derby County's Wayne Rooney (left) speaks to Preston North End's Josh Harrop after the Sky Bet Champ

Preston's Josh Harrop (right), pictured alongside Derby County's Wayne Rooney earlier this season. The two were team-mates at Manchester United. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Is Suffolk set for more snow - and heavy rain?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Property

Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus