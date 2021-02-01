News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Deadline Day Live: Town look to add a striker in final hours of the window while youngsters could exit

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM February 1, 2021   
Paul Lambert wants to sign a striker on transfer deadline day

Paul Lambert wants to sign a striker on transfer deadline day

The January transfer window closes at 11pm tonight - here we track all the potential comings and goings at Portman Road and throughout League One.

The Blues have already brought in Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas this month, with Janoi Donacien, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba all departing on loan.

A striker remains on Town's shopping list, with Nottingham Forest's Will Swan a possibility at a time when the Blues are restricted to signing a youngster due to the implications of the salary cap.

It's also possible further young players depart today, with Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin both available for loan.

You can follow all the action from Portman Road and around League One right here with us.

