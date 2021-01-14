News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town Transfer Talk: The latest on Harrop, Thomas and other potential signings

Published: 7:00 PM January 14, 2021   
It's the January transfer window, and Ipswich Town are being linked with several moves in and out - it's all discussed here in our latest Town Transfer Talk video.

The Blues had already been linked with Barnsley winger Luke Thomas last week, with us bringing you the news that they're also chasing Preston attacking midfielder Josh Harrop earlier this week.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson talk through where we are with both moves, and what they think Harrop and Thomas could bring to the team.

There's also the latest on the potential departures of Freddie Sears and Janoi Donacien . 

