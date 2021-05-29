Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more

Video

Published: 1:00 PM May 29, 2021

L-R: Colby Bishop, Charlie Wyke and Jermain Defoe all feature in our latest Ipswich Town transfer talk video - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have been linked with a host of transfer moves this week - watch this video for the latest...

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls discuss all this week's news and bring you up to date in our weekly Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video.

Strikers Jermain Defoe, Charlie Wyke and Colby Bishop are among the names Town have been eyeing, and the boys discuss each of those, plus three more players the Blues are understood to be interested in.

Watch the video here...

And listen to our latest Kings of Anglia podcast here...