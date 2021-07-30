News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:17 PM July 30, 2021   
(L-R) Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson feature in this week's Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video

(L-R) Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson feature in this week's Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have added another two new faces this week, making it ten signings so far this summer - but how many more are to come?

Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss the arrivals of Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, plus give updates on the chase for Hayden Coulson, in our latest Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video.

The boys also chat about how many more signings Town will make before the window slams shut, and where on the pitch the Blues still need to strengthen.

There's also a discussion about what Edmundson and Chaplin will bring to the new-look Blues, and where they'll fit in Paul Cook's system.

You can watch it all here...

And you can also listen to our latest Kings of Anglia podcast here..

Most Read

  1. 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  2. 2 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  3. 3 Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more
  1. 4 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game
  2. 5 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
  3. 6 Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle
  4. 7 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
  5. 8 'From the outside it looks silly' - Chaplin on why he dropped down for Town
  6. 9 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
  7. 10 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harry Taylor of The Poachers Pocket

Food and Drink

Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus