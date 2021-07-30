Video
Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?
Published: 2:17 PM July 30, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town have added another two new faces this week, making it ten signings so far this summer - but how many more are to come?
Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss the arrivals of Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, plus give updates on the chase for Hayden Coulson, in our latest Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video.
The boys also chat about how many more signings Town will make before the window slams shut, and where on the pitch the Blues still need to strengthen.
There's also a discussion about what Edmundson and Chaplin will bring to the new-look Blues, and where they'll fit in Paul Cook's system.
You can watch it all here...
And you can also listen to our latest Kings of Anglia podcast here..
Most Read
- 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 2 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 3 Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more
- 4 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game
- 5 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
- 6 Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle
- 7 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
- 8 'From the outside it looks silly' - Chaplin on why he dropped down for Town
- 9 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
- 10 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus