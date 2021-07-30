Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?

Video

Published: 2:17 PM July 30, 2021

Ipswich Town have added another two new faces this week, making it ten signings so far this summer - but how many more are to come?

Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss the arrivals of Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, plus give updates on the chase for Hayden Coulson, in our latest Ipswich Town Transfer Talk video.

The boys also chat about how many more signings Town will make before the window slams shut, and where on the pitch the Blues still need to strengthen.

There's also a discussion about what Edmundson and Chaplin will bring to the new-look Blues, and where they'll fit in Paul Cook's system.

