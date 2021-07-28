Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing

Published: 1:29 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM July 28, 2021

Ipswich Town could potentially be in the market for another winger this summer, even after the capture of Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin.

The 24-year-old arrived for what is understood to be a fee in the region of £750,000 on Tuesday, bolstering Paul Cook’s attacking options with a player who can play wide on the left, as a No.10 or through the middle as a central striker.

Following a season of real struggle in front of goal, Cook has added Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Scott Fraser, Wes Burns and Chaplin to a refreshed forward line already including James Norwood and Armando Dobra. But we understand there is still scope for further additions in wide areas should the right deal become available.

One player who won’t be moving to Suffolk, though, is Rangers wide-man Jordan Jones, who was linked with the Blues earlier today as well as League One rivals Wigan and Sunderland. It’s understood he is not a player Ipswich are pursuing.

Town have shown a strong, ambitious, interest in signing former Ipswich loanee Bersant Celina from Dijon this summer and it’s understood, despite plenty of interest from elsewhere, the Blues have not completely given up hope of getting a deal done.

Despite the signing of George Edmundson earlier this week from Rangers, the centre of defence could also be a position Town look to strengthen in the coming weeks.

Phil Jagielka has been with Derby during pre-season - Credit: PA

It’s understood former Everton and Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka is a player who has been discussed but, as things stand, the Blues are unlikely to make a move for the 38-year-old former England international.

He is currently training with Derby County, with Wayne Rooney keen to offer a deal, but the Rams are heavily restricted in terms of how big a wage packet they can offer players due to their ongoing transfer embargo. The EFL have relaxed sanctions in order to help Derby build a squad ‘of a professional standing’ meaning they can only sign free agents or six-month loans.

Hayden Coulson is understood to remain a loan target for the Blues, with the Middlesbrough left-back recently picking up a knock during his involvement in the Championship side's pre-season camp in the south west.

Chaplin and Edmundson became signings nine and 10 when they agreed long-term deals with the club on Tuesday, following Burns, Lee Evans, Bonne, Rekeem Harper, Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penny, Pigott and Fraser through the door at Portman Road.