Town's trip to Plymouth picked for live Sky coverage

Diary

Ipswich Town's trip to Plymouth Argyle has been moved back to Sunday, September 25 and will be shown live on Sky Sports - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's trip to Plymouth Argyle next month has been moved back a day after it was picked to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Blues will now head to Home Park on Sunday, September 25 for the League One clash.

The match will kick off at 12.30pm.

Town lost 2-1 in Devon last season, on a day which featured a tribute to the legendary striker and star for both clubs Paul Mariner, following his death last summer.

The Blues won the return 1-0 at Portman Road in March.