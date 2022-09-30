Match Report
Chirewa misses two penalties but Agbaje scores a third as Town U21s win
- Credit: Ross Halls
Tawanda Chirewa missed two penalties and hit the post before Edwin Agbaje slotted home a late spot kick to win the game for Ipswich Town U21s against Watford at Playford Road this afternoon.
Agbaje stepped up in the 90th minute, after Matt Ward had been felled by a Hornet, to help John McGreal's side claim a 1-0 win and all three points in the Professional Development League Two.
It came after Town's Chirewa had missed a penalty just three minutes in, given after Gerrard Buabo was brought down in the box. Chirewa's effort was saved by Watford stopper Vincent Angelini.
Home keeper Woody Williamson then came up with two superb saves to prevent the visitors from open the scoring, diving to his left to turn Adrian Blake's low shot around the post before, a few minutes later, denying Tobi Adeyemo when the striker was through on goal.
The young Blues were awarded their second penalty of the game after second-half substitute Jesse Nwabueze was tripped in the corner of the box after 75 minutes.
Chirewa's spot kick looked destined for the bottom corner this time, but once again Angelini was equal to his effort.
Town's talented attacker did beat Watford's keeper three minutes later, only for his low strike from the edge of the area to come back off the inside of the post.
But Agbaje then sent Angelini the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal the points.
Hamzat Balogun received a second yellow card for dissent as Watford ended the game with 10 men.
Town are next in action on Monday, 10 October, when they travel to Charlton Athletic.
Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (C), Stewart, Bradshaw, Trialist (Nwabueze 59), Cutbush (Siziba 46), Buabo (Curtis 59), Chirewa, Ward.
Subs: Cullum.