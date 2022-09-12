Ward and Curtis on target as Town U21s bounce back for win

Match Report

Ipswich Town U21s battled back from a goal down to see off Swansea City at Playford Road this afternoon.

Coming off their first defeat of the Professional Development League Two season last week at Burnley, John McGreal's young charges found themselves behind just after half an hour.

Ruben Davies put the visitors on top after 35 minutes, finishing past Woody Williamson from close range.

Five minutes later though, Town were level. The equaliser came from Harley Curtis, who converted a cross from Gerrard Buabo after a quick throw-in from Matt Ward had started the attack.

Matt Ward was Town's match-winner - Credit: Ross Halls

Then Ward turned the game on its head shortly after the interval as he coolly rounded Swansea’s stopper and slotted into the back of the net following a pass from Tommy Hughes.

The young Blues are back in action at Colchester United on Friday afternoon.

Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Ward, Alexander (C), Armin, Hughes, Curtis, Buabo.

Subs: Cullum, F. Barbrook, Siziba, Nwabueze, Chirewa.