El Mizouni bags long-range winner for Town U23s with last kick of the game

Mark Heath

Published: 3:16 PM January 18, 2021   
Football players

Idris El Mizouni won the game for Ipswich U23s at Millwall with the last kick of the match - Credit: Millwall FC Twitter

A strong Ipswich Town U23's side claimed a dramatic victory at Millwall this afternoon, winning 1-0 with the last kick of the game.

Idris El Mizouni, who's recently returned from a loan period at League Two Cambridge United, bagged the winner from long range, to keep Kieron Dyer's team top of the league.

Football player tackling another

Armando Dobra makes a strong tackle at Millwall - Credit: Millwall FC Twitter

The Blues took a strong team to London, with El Mizouni, Armando Dobra, Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock and Jack Lankester all starting,  alongside much-discussed prospect Elkan Baggott.

Town starting XI: White, Donacien, Baggott, Smith, Kenlock, Healy, Lankester, El Mizouni, Z Brown, Simpson, Dobra.

Subs: Wright, Andoh, Humphreys, Gibbs, Crane.


