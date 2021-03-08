News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Brown on the spot as Town U23s draw at Swansea

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:51 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 2:54 PM March 8, 2021
Zak Brown scored a hat-trick for the Ipswich Town U23s in their stunning 5-4 win at Birmingham

Young striker Zak Brown was on target as Ipswich Town U23s drew 1-1 with Swansea City this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Young striker Zak Brown was on target as Ipswich Town's U23 side drew 1-1 at Swansea City this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer's young Blues, who included fringe first teamers Armando Dobra and Elkan Baggott in the starting XI, had the chance to take the lead in the first half as Kai Brown was tripped for a penalty.

He dusted himself off to step up and take the spot kick, but it was saved.

Armando Dobra had a good game against Portsmouth.

Armando Dobra was among the starters for Kieron Dyer's U23 side - Credit: Steve Waller

The home side then took the lead after 21 minutes, as Ali Al-Hamadi latched on to a fine diagonal through ball to sweep home.

Swansea were then denied by the woodwork twice early in the second half.

First, Al-Hamadi rattled the crossbar following a fine individual run, before Daniel Williams' fierce long-range strike clipped the outside of the post.

Kai Brown on the ball during Town U23s 4-1 win over Colchester

Kai Brown's first half penalty was saved at Swanswa - Credit: Archant

But Town levelled just after the hour mark when Jake Thomas was penalised for bringing down Zak Brown, who picked himself up to send home stopper Josh Gould the wrong way.

The young Blues finished the game with 10 men after second-half substitute Cameron Humphreys was shown a second yellow card in the dying stages.

Town starting XI: White, Crowe, Baggott, Clements (Humphreys 51'), Crane, Alexander, Page, Dobra, K Brown (Oppong 51'), Siziba, Z Brown.

