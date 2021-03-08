Brown on the spot as Town U23s draw at Swansea
Young striker Zak Brown was on target as Ipswich Town's U23 side drew 1-1 at Swansea City this afternoon.
Kieron Dyer's young Blues, who included fringe first teamers Armando Dobra and Elkan Baggott in the starting XI, had the chance to take the lead in the first half as Kai Brown was tripped for a penalty.
He dusted himself off to step up and take the spot kick, but it was saved.
The home side then took the lead after 21 minutes, as Ali Al-Hamadi latched on to a fine diagonal through ball to sweep home.
Swansea were then denied by the woodwork twice early in the second half.
First, Al-Hamadi rattled the crossbar following a fine individual run, before Daniel Williams' fierce long-range strike clipped the outside of the post.
But Town levelled just after the hour mark when Jake Thomas was penalised for bringing down Zak Brown, who picked himself up to send home stopper Josh Gould the wrong way.
The young Blues finished the game with 10 men after second-half substitute Cameron Humphreys was shown a second yellow card in the dying stages.
Town starting XI: White, Crowe, Baggott, Clements (Humphreys 51'), Crane, Alexander, Page, Dobra, K Brown (Oppong 51'), Siziba, Z Brown.