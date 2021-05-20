UEFA Cup glory, 40 years on: Iconic Ipswich Town pictures in colour for the first time

Gallery

Published: 5:00 AM May 20, 2021

40 years ago today, Ipswich Town lifted the UEFA Cup.



Most of the pictures you will have seen of that remarkable cup run, and the subsequent celebrations in Ipswich, are in black and white - until now.



Sports visual specialist Ross Halls has colourised some of our images from the time - and we bring them to you today as part of our anniversary coverage.



Iconic images of Ipswich Town’s greatest triumph - in colour today for the first time.

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills with the UEFA Cup trophy - Credit: Archant

John Wark (left) and Terry Butcher celebrate in the dressing room - Credit: Archant

Dutch stars Arnold Muhren (left) and Frans Thijssen were a key part of the UEFA Cup winning side - Credit: Archant

Town skipper Mick Mills (left) and Frans Thijssen with the UEFA Cup - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson watches on from the bench with Town substitutes including Robin Turner and Kevin O'Callaghan - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town players show the UEFA Cup off during an open-top bus parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson cradles the UEFA Cup during the parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Striker Paul Mariner shows the trophy off during the parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson lifts the UEFA Cup during the parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

(L-R): Terry Butcher, Alan Brazil, Russell Osman, Paul Mariner, John Wark and Kevin O'Callaghan have some fun outside the team hotel ahead of Town's famous win over St Etienne - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson with the UEFA Cup - Credit: Archant



