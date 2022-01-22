News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Blues bid to bounce back as Accrington visit

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM January 22, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon

Ipswich Town return to Portman Road for their first home game of 2022 as Accrington Stanley visit this afternoon.

You can follow it live with us right here.

Kieran McKenna's side are looking to bounce back from defeat at Bolton last time out, as Stanley visit Suffolk.

McKenna won his first game at his new home, beating Wycombe on December 29, and will be looking to follow that up with a second victory this afternoon.

Kick-off's at 3pm. You can follow all the action with us here.

