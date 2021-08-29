46 pictures from Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM August 29, 2021

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky keeps his eyes on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon this weekend. Steve Waller captured the best of the action.

It looked as though Town were heading for their first victory of the season after Joe Pigott and then Wes Burns found the net in quick fashion after the half-time break.

However, Ben Heneghan got one back for the visitors just a few minutes later before, deep into stoppage time, Jack Rudoni pounced to slam home the equaliser after the ball was spilled by Vaclav Hladky.

The result leaves Ipswich inside the relegation zone of what is still an embryonic League One table.

You can see 46 pictures from Saturday's game below.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton pictured ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook retrieves the ball during the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans at the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson is fouled. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kyle Edwards on a run. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young takes throw-in. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook screaming instructions from the touchline. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans look on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans enjoy the moment as players celebrate following Wes Burns goal to take them 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town players celebrate with Wes Burns after his goal had taken them 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser battles with Will Nightingale. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Joe Pigott is manhandled by Ben Heneghan. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Luke Woolfenden heads the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans applaud. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser with a first half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans react in disbelief as Jack Rudoni wheels away after his stoppage time equaliser for AFC Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Burgess appeals to the referee after Jack Rudoni had equalised for AFC Wimbledon in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Rekeem Harper on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Crestfallen Town players after AFC Wimbledon had equalised. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Burgess pictured after Wimbledon had equalised in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser pictured after AFC Wimbledon had equalised in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook cut a lonely figure as he headed towards the tunnel with his head down after being his side squander a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns crosses. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young fires in the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young is challenged by Cheye Alexander. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser celebrates with Joe Pigott after he had given Town the lead from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser and Kyle Edwards celebrate with Joe Pigott after he had given them the lead from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans applaud after Joe Pigotts penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns makes it 2-0. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans celebrate going 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Joe Pigott rises high to head the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young appeals after going to ground falling a challenge by Cheye Alexander. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns goes down in the area as Town fans appeal, ahead of being awarded a penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Joe Pigott scores from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser shoots over the bar. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kyle Edwards chases after the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller



