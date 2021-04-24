News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town bid to end nine-hour goal drought and avenge Dons defeat

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM April 24, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Tuesday night's 3-0 loss at Northampton saw Town's goal drought pass the nine-hour mark and was another nail in the coffin of already drifting hopes of making the League One play-offs.

As things stand the Blues are five points behind Charlton in sixth, with four games remaining. The Addicks have a game in hand, meaning Town's task is almost impossible.

Ipswich lost 3-0 away at AFC Wimbledon 10 days ago, prompting manager Paul Cook's 'Demolition Man' comments a few days later in which he made it plainly clear he will be dispensing with the services of the majority of this Ipswich squad in the summer.

It remains to be seen what side he fields this afternoon.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Football
Ipswich News

